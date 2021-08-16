Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Christian School volleyball coach has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault of a teen player, according to Chesterfield police.

Police say Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, a 21-year-old coach, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old student while in a “custodial relationship.”

Bredemeier, a Powhatan resident, was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

