20-Yard Dash: East Rockingham

The Eagles have been among the top programs in the Shenandoah Valley since the school opened in 2010 but East Rock is looking to bounce back from a winless campaign in the spring. East Rockingham went 0-6 overall earlier this year and did not play any Bull Run District opponents after the team’s schedule was impacted by COVID-19.

As East Rockingham prepares to rebound from a rare unsuccessful season, a new era begins for the program with Scott Turner taking over as head coach.

“We got a great culture,” said Turner. “A great community. A great group of kids. We are going to keep heading in the direction we have been heading. There’s no need to change a whole lot of stuff. There will be a couple of changes here and there but in terms of the foundation that’s been laid and what we have always done, we are going to keep going in that direction.”

Turner replaces Donnie Coleman, the program’s first and only head coach, who left to become the Activities Director at Turner Ashby. Turner served as an assistant coach on Coleman’s staff and was East Rock’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2021 (spring).

“The great thing about (Coach) Turner is that he was always there for the beginning,” said senior OL/DL Hunter Kisling. “He’s going to keep a lot of that same school energy and spirit that we had.”

2021 Spring Record: 0-6 Overall (Missed Region 2B Playoffs)

Head Coach: Scott Turner

Player to Watch: Offensive & Defensive Line

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - at Spotswood

9/10 - vs. Central*

9/17 - at Buffalo Gap

9/24 - vs. Turner Ashby

10/1 - vs. Strasburg*

10/8 - at Page County*

10/15 - vs. Luray*

10/22 - at Clarke County*

10/29 - vs. Madison County*

11/5 - at Mountain View*

*denotes Bull Run District game

