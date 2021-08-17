HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Page County.

The Panthers are considered to be one of the top contenders in the Bull Run District this fall after back-to-back playoff appearances. Page County qualified for the postseason in 2019 and during the 2021 spring season.

“We got that winning mentality,” said senior RB/LB Blake Turpen. “We got the group of guys who we know can win ballgames and have a good season and stuff.”

Page County’s success in recent seasons comes after the program struggled during the 2010s, posting multiple winless seasons during the decade. The Panthers went 4-2 this past spring after a 7-4 overall record in 2019.

“A few years we had a group of guys...that group started to do the things you needed to do to win and it’s kind of built off itself a little bit,” said Page County head coach Joey Soltis. “That being said, this group still has to establish it’s identity. Which, we’re planning on being very successful again.”

20-Yard Dash: Page County

2021 Spring Record: 4-2 Overall (Lost to Strasburg in Region 2B semifinals)

Head Coach: Joey Soltis

Player to Watch: Hayden Plum (Quarterback)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - vs. Central*

9/3 - at Nelson County

9/10 - vs. Staunton

9/17 - at Luray*

9/24 - vs. Madison County*

10/1 - at Bath County

10/8 - vs. East Rockingham*

10/15 - at Mountain View*

10/29 - vs. Strasburg*

11/5 - at Clarke County*

*denotes Bull Run District game

