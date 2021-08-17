Advertisement

20-Yard Dash: Page County

Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Page County.
Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Page County.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Page County.

The Panthers are considered to be one of the top contenders in the Bull Run District this fall after back-to-back playoff appearances. Page County qualified for the postseason in 2019 and during the 2021 spring season.

“We got that winning mentality,” said senior RB/LB Blake Turpen. “We got the group of guys who we know can win ballgames and have a good season and stuff.”

Page County’s success in recent seasons comes after the program struggled during the 2010s, posting multiple winless seasons during the decade. The Panthers went 4-2 this past spring after a 7-4 overall record in 2019.

“A few years we had a group of guys...that group started to do the things you needed to do to win and it’s kind of built off itself a little bit,” said Page County head coach Joey Soltis. “That being said, this group still has to establish it’s identity. Which, we’re planning on being very successful again.”

2021 Spring Record: 4-2 Overall (Lost to Strasburg in Region 2B semifinals)

Head Coach: Joey Soltis

Player to Watch: Hayden Plum (Quarterback)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - vs. Central*

9/3 - at Nelson County

9/10 - vs. Staunton

9/17 - at Luray*

9/24 - vs. Madison County*

10/1 - at Bath County

10/8 - vs. East Rockingham*

10/15 - at Mountain View*

10/29 - vs. Strasburg*

11/5 - at Clarke County*

*denotes Bull Run District game

