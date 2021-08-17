AAA: Gas supply and demand drop, prices remain stable

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we reach the end of summer and COVID cases continue to climb, the demand for gas has gone down.

According to a release from AAA, the latest demand measurement is 500,000 b/d lower than the rate at this time in 2019, moving from 9.78 million b/d to 9.43 million b/d last week.

“Crude oil prices, which make up more than half of the price you pay at the pump, are higher than they had been in the past,” Morgan Dean, AAA Senior Specialist, Public & Government Affairs, said. “The higher crude oil prices are not as big of a factor on things because that slight drop in demand.”

AAA said supply has also dipped a bit. The drop in supply and demand has kept gas prices stable. The average price per gallon in Virginia is $2.97, down a penny from a week ago. Harrisonburg’s average fuel cost is $2.90.

“With so many people returning to travel, we thought that demand was really going to drive prices up high,” Dean said.

Instead, Dean explained that the Colonial Pipeline hack caused the cost to rise substantially in just a few days back in May, and it didn’t come back down.

AAA expects it will likely stay that way through the end of summer.

“With that drop in demand as we go in to fall, that usually brings prices down, so there’s the hope that we’re going to see that this year. There could be some relief for drivers at the pump this fall,” Dean said.

AAA has a fuel price finder to locate the cheapest gas in your area, and they say it’s best to fill up when you’re at a quarter of a tank.

AAA compiled a list of where you might see the highest and lowest gas prices as you travel state to state:

“The nation’s top 10 largest changes: Alaska (+4 cents), Oregon (+4 cents), Michigan (−4 cents), Montana (+3 cents), Washington, D.C. (+3 cents), Kentucky (−3 cents), Illinois (−3 cents), Ohio (−3 cents), Washington (+2 cents) and Maryland (−2 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: Mississippi ($2.79), Louisiana ($2.83), Alabama ($2.84), Texas ($2.84), Oklahoma ($2.87), South Carolina ($2.87), Arkansas ($2.87), Missouri ($2.87), Tennessee ($2.87) and North Carolina ($2.92).”

You can find more AAA resources here:

AAA Shell Gas Discount: (http://www.AAA.com/Shell) gives AAA members nationwide a discount on gasoline at Shell stations when they join the Fuel Rewards® program.

AAA Gas Cost Calculator (http://gasprices.aaa.com/aaa-gas-cost-calculator/) helps budget travel expenses.

TripTik Mobile (http://www.aaa.com/mobile) plots fuel prices along your travel route.

AAA’s Member Rewards Visa® Credit Card (http://www.AAA.com/financial/AAAvisa.htm) accumulates double points on fuel purchases.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.