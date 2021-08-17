Black having strong fall camp for Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kaelon Black is emerging as a key contributor for James Madison.

Black, a redshirt freshman, is performing well during fall and could be playing his way into a big role in the Dukes’ backfield. Following last Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said Black been “really impressive.”

The Virginia Beach native has earned first-team reps during fall camp after appearing in two games for the Dukes during the 2021 spring season. Black’s skills were showcased when he ran for 141 yards and a touchdown against William & Mary on March 27.

“(My) mentality is just team first,” said Black, following Tuesday morning’s practice at Bridgeforth Stadium. “Just making sure that I do what I have to do to help my guys win. Just staying humble. Making sure we do it as a team, it’s not just me. It’s everyone.”

Black continued: “It just means a lot to even be here. I am just happy. It’s a great vibe.”

Black is part of a loaded backfield at JMU that includes CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Percy Agyei-Obese, veterans Latrele Palmer, Solomon Vanhorse and Austin Douglas, as well as Rhode Island transfer Lorenzo Bryant Jr. But with a strong showing in fall camp, Black is proving that he deserves playing time for the Dukes this season.

“He’s strong,” said JMU redshirt freshman defensive lineman James Carpenter. “He’s super strong so it’s really hard to tackle him. Crazy quickness. So he’s definitely going to be good for us this year.”

