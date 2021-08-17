Advertisement

Black having strong fall camp for Dukes

Kaelon Black is emerging as a key contributor for James Madison.
Kaelon Black is emerging as a key contributor for James Madison.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kaelon Black is emerging as a key contributor for James Madison.

Black, a redshirt freshman, is performing well during fall and could be playing his way into a big role in the Dukes’ backfield. Following last Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said Black been “really impressive.”

The Virginia Beach native has earned first-team reps during fall camp after appearing in two games for the Dukes during the 2021 spring season. Black’s skills were showcased when he ran for 141 yards and a touchdown against William & Mary on March 27.

“(My) mentality is just team first,” said Black, following Tuesday morning’s practice at Bridgeforth Stadium. “Just making sure that I do what I have to do to help my guys win. Just staying humble. Making sure we do it as a team, it’s not just me. It’s everyone.”

Black continued: “It just means a lot to even be here. I am just happy. It’s a great vibe.”

Black is part of a loaded backfield at JMU that includes CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Percy Agyei-Obese, veterans Latrele Palmer, Solomon Vanhorse and Austin Douglas, as well as Rhode Island transfer Lorenzo Bryant Jr. But with a strong showing in fall camp, Black is proving that he deserves playing time for the Dukes this season.

“He’s strong,” said JMU redshirt freshman defensive lineman James Carpenter. “He’s super strong so it’s really hard to tackle him. Crazy quickness. So he’s definitely going to be good for us this year.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Police lights
7-year-old boy killed in Sundays crash
Mary Tuck of Rockingham has won $2 million from the Virginia Lottery after playing one of their...
Rockingham woman goes grocery shopping, ends up winning $2 million
Crews continue to clear the scene of a train derailment in Crimora on Monday, August 16. (WHSV)
Train derails in Crimora, keeping some residents from leaving home
The Virginia Department of Health's new community transmission dashboard shows one locality has...
VDH launches new dashboard tracking community transmission

Latest News

The James Madison men’s soccer team has been picked to win the CAA again this fall. (Photo:...
JMU men’s soccer picked to win CAA
Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Page County.
20-Yard Dash: Page County
The James Madison field hockey team is the favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association...
JMU field hockey picked to win CAA
James Madison is expected to be one of the best FCS teams in the country this fall.
JMU ranked No. 2 in preseason coaches poll