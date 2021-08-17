Advertisement

Board approves Richmond public school staff vaccine mandate

Richmond schools are set to reopen fully for the first time in more than 500 days on Sept. 8.
Richmond schools are set to reopen fully for the first time in more than 500 days on Sept. 8.
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch, WWBT-TV
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — All Richmond public school staff must get the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1.

News outlets report that the Richmond School Board approved Superintendent Jason Kamras’ push for a vaccine mandate for staff on Monday in an 8-1 vote.

Other adults in the school buildings, such as volunteers and community partners, are also required to get vaccinated.

School Board’s Vice Chair Jonathan Young cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he couldn’t support a mandate because it wouldn’t show employees that the board and the administration trust personnel.

Richmond schools are set to reopen fully for the first time in more than 500 days on Sept. 8. The school system was the last in the state to offer any in-person instruction.

