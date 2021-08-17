Camp Overlook hosting first Kid’s Mudrun

KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Camp Overlook in Keezletown is hosting its first ever Kids Mudrun taking place on the campgrounds.

The event will occur on August 21st from 8 a.m. until noon and is open to anyone who would like to register. Kids aged 4-14 can be signed up here.

Join Camp Overlook on the mountain for a mudrun “like no other.” Mudding on the Mountain is a 1 mile trail run with 10 messy and muddy obstacles just for kids ages 4-14.

Runners will get to run through the mudpit, climb on hay bails, climb on logs, and have a muddy good time for a good cause. Events for the run include:

The Gauntlet

MUDDpit

Tirestep carwash

Lumberjack log walk

Netted creek cross

Climbing wall blaze

Chapel hay maze

Slip n slide

Muddy Over-Under Log Crawl

Mt. Overlook

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.