Advertisement

Camp Overlook hosting first Kid’s Mudrun

Kids ages 4 through 14 can sign up to participate.
Kids ages 4 through 14 can sign up to participate.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Camp Overlook in Keezletown is hosting its first ever Kids Mudrun taking place on the campgrounds.

The event will occur on August 21st from 8 a.m. until noon and is open to anyone who would like to register. Kids aged 4-14 can be signed up here.

Join Camp Overlook on the mountain for a mudrun “like no other.” Mudding on the Mountain is a 1 mile trail run with 10 messy and muddy obstacles just for kids ages 4-14.

Runners will get to run through the mudpit, climb on hay bails, climb on logs, and have a muddy good time for a good cause. Events for the run include:

  • The Gauntlet
  • MUDDpit
  • Tirestep carwash
  • Lumberjack log walk
  • Netted creek cross
  • Climbing wall blaze
  • Chapel hay maze
  • Slip n slide
  • Muddy Over-Under Log Crawl
  • Mt. Overlook

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Police lights
7-year-old boy killed in Sundays crash
Mary Tuck of Rockingham has won $2 million from the Virginia Lottery after playing one of their...
Rockingham woman goes grocery shopping, ends up winning $2 million
Crews continue to clear the scene of a train derailment in Crimora on Monday, August 16. (WHSV)
Train derails in Crimora, keeping some residents from leaving home
The Virginia Department of Health's new community transmission dashboard shows one locality has...
VDH launches new dashboard tracking community transmission

Latest News

Richmond schools are set to reopen fully for the first time in more than 500 days on Sept. 8.
Board approves Richmond public school staff vaccine mandate
Murphy joined the City of Staunton as city manager on May 28, 1992 and served until his...
Former City Manager Bernie Murphy dies at 80
Students in an early childhood program sit at tables.
Northam: Va. preschool programs expect to see record enrollment
Harlem Globetrotters coming to JMU August 26
Harlem Globetrotters coming to JMU August 26