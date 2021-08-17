CHSD to offer third dose for immunocompromised

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District took to Facebook to announce it will start providing third dose COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised people immediately.

CSHD will offer third dose mRNA booster shots at all mRNA COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Eligible people can schedule their third dose mRNA booster shots with the Central Shenandoah Health District by going to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov.

Walk-in appointments are available at some clinics, though appointments are preferred.

