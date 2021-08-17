Advertisement

Harrisonburg Farmers Market Accepts SNAP Benefits

By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People who have SNAP EBT cards can use them at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market to purchase fresh local produce and food like vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs and more.

“We accept all forms of SNAP EBT and PEBT, they can be used on any food-SNAP eligible items which is basically any food item,” said Halee Jones, manager of the farmer’s market. “Then we also have a matching program and those can be used on fresh products only.”

With the “double value matching program”, when a SNAP customer takes money from their account to spend it at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market, it is matched up to $30.

Summer market hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

