Heavy rain with severe weather threat for Wednesday morning

**While the rain is much needed across the area, this week there will be a localized flooding threat. There is a lot of moisture in the air and any shower or storm would be capable of torrential rain. While not widespread, there is going to be a localized flooding threat although the rain is absolutely needed across the area.**

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy today, keeping temperatures much more pleasant yet still feeling muggy. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a few peaks of sun. Isolated showers for the afternoon. Not widespread. There will even be a bit of a breeze at times for the day.

Staying cloudy and warm this evening with more waves of rain moving in. Heavy rain at times, and that can lead to localized flooding. Not everyone will see rain before midnight. The bulk of the rain arriving after about 3am. Locally heavy rain at times with tropical showers. Warm and muggy. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s and low visibility at times.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday morning. This means we have severe weather possible and you should stay alert through the morning. Pay attention to any warnings that may come in.

Heavy rain in the morning, generally from about 4 am through at least noon. Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s, rather breezy. Some breaks in the rain by mid to late morning and then into the afternoon. As far as a flooding threat, there is quite a bit of moisture in the air which can lead to flooding. A line of storms will likely form in the morning. This is where we have the severe threat.

Any storm can be strong to severe with torrential rain, damaging winds and a tornado would be possible. This line should move out of the area from south to north by late morning for southern areas. Likely around noon north of Rt. 33. Should this be a little slower, it’s possible we may have storms mainly across our northern areas through the early afternoon, at the latest around 2pm.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will bring torrential rain and a severe weather threat. (whsv)

Clearing out and drying out for the late afternoon. Not ruling out a residual isolated shower. Otherwise drying out. The exception will be the Allegheny mountains where some showers will continue through the rest of the afternoon. Elsewhere even some breaks in the clouds. Still breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Partial clearing into the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant and a nice evening ahead. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

