JMU field hockey picked to win CAA

The James Madison field hockey team is the favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association this fall.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison field hockey team is the favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association this fall.

The Dukes were picked to win the league in the CAA preseason poll, which was released Monday. JMU earned four of seven first-place votes. James Madison went 6-2 overall and 5-0 in CAA play during the 2021 spring season and lost to Delaware in the CAA title game.

JMU opens the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 27 when it travels to Bucknell for a 4 p.m. start. The opening weekend concludes on Sunday, Aug. 29 for the Dukes’ home opener at noon versus Saint Francis.

