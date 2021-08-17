JMU men’s soccer picked to win CAA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team has been picked to win the CAA again this fall.

The Dukes finished first in the CAA preseason poll, which was released Tuesday. JMU earned seven of nine first-place votes. James Madison also earned some major individual accolades with Axel Ahlander named Preseason Co-Midfielder of the Year and Melker Anshelm tabbed as Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

James Madison won its third straight CAA title during the 2021 spring season and has made three consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

