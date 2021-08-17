Advertisement

JMU ranked No. 2 in preseason coaches poll

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is expected to be one of the best FCS teams in the country this fall.

The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday. JMU earned nine first-place votes and is ranked behind only Sam Houston. To see the full coaches poll, click here.

JMU is also ranked No. 2 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25, the main media poll for the FCS.

