Mechanicsville 10-year-old wins national title in taekwondo

By Emily Harrison
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Tokyo Olympics may be over, but one little girl is coming home with gold.

10-year-old, Olivia Adwell, wasn’t expecting much when she flew out to the 2021 USA Taekwondo National Championship. Instead she walked away with a national title.

“It is by weight class, so I’m the champion for middle weight taekwondo,” Adwell said.

Adwell defeated one other competitor 30-10 in San Antonio to secure gold. This is the first time Adwell has won a national title, but not the first time she has competed in other tournaments. Winning gold and bronze medals in other events.

“I just love proving people wrong,” Adwell said. “People see a girl and they underestimate me, but then I get out there and win and it’s just the best feeling.”

This win is especially important to Adwell as only a few weeks earlier, Olympian Anastasija Zolotic, won the first women’s Taekwondo gold medal for America in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Now, Adwell sees herself following in her footsteps.

“That’s ultimately the goal,” Adwell said. “It just shows anyone can do it.”

Adwell trains with Master Craig Simpson at Taekwondo Works in Mechanicsville. She has her eye on the 2028 Olympics.

