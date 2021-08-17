Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office using new de-escalation shields

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has begun using a new type of police shield, which is specifically designed to de-escalate violence and protect both the officer and the public.

The Sheriff’s Department has begun testing two Vector Centerline Protection Police Shields. The shields and specialized training from Vector that comes with them allow officers to de-escalate situations while protecting their head, neck, and upper chest areas.

The shields are smaller and easier to move around with, in addition to being bulletproof and rifle-rated.

Vector shields are growing in use across the country. In hundreds of documented police reports in which the shields have been used, officers consistently chose the least aggressive tool option, thus de-escalating violence instead of escalating up to deadly force in hostile situations.

“If someone has like a baseball bat, they can pull the shield up and it could take the blunt force of the bat and give the officer time to get back or maneuver around the person with the ability to take them into custody, instead of having to pull a taser or a firearm,” said Captain Kolter Stroop with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.

Stroop said he’s gotten great feedback from officers on the shields and the training, the sheriff’s office hopes to get enough shields to equip all patrol cars with them in next year’s budget.

