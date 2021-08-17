SNAP recipients to see increase in aid

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Americans who receive food assistance are going to see a boost in benefits.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, will increase the food benefit given out from about $121 to $169 in October. This increase, which is a 27% increase, will be the largest the program has seen.

The change comes after the Department of Agriculture revaluated the cost of feeding a person since 2006. The recalculation was ordered by Congress in 2018.

Some believe the price increase isn’t worth it, but consumer advocates say the adjustment still doesn’t account for the price of food.

Kristi Williams, CEO and President of the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro, says food insecurity is very real for people in the Valley.

“The decision whether or not to buy groceries or school supplies or shoes, that’s a very real decision many families have to make, so the extended benefits for the SNAP program definitely help families take that piece of their plate,” Williams said.

Holly Pritt with the Shenandoah Valley Social Services says food assistance improves quality of life.

“88% of SNAP participants, they report facing challenges for a healthy diet, so I think that’s important for them,” said Pritt.

She says SNAP capabilities were expanded during the pandemic when many online stores increased access for assistance recipients. People also have a place to go to get fresh produce.

“Local farmers markets in our area, they offer SNAP double points, so if they go and want to spend $20 of their SNAP benefits, they actually get $40 to spend at the farmers market,” said Pritt.

Williams says the increased SNAP benefits will overall help people worry less about food insecurity.

“Not only has the pandemic brought on additional hardships, a lot of these folks are dealing with their mental health, their physical health, with keeping their family together, with keeping their employment stable,” Williams said.

On top of increased SNAP benefits, the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer has been expanded. PEBT was born when families with students on free and reduced lunch needed help getting food at home.

Williams says the program has been expanded through the summer.

“The PEBT cards will get an additional benefit to cover the summer months in a lump sum of $375 per child,” she said.

The Department of Agriculture must now reevaluate the plan every five years going forward.

To find information about SNAP and eligibility, visit the state’s website. That page will direct to requirements, benefits and more information about PEBT.

