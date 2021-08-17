Advertisement

Ukwu healthy, ready to make impact

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Isaac Ukwu has returned to the field for the James Madison football team.

“It’s awesome seeing him come out here and work,” said JMU redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel. “He loves being out here, he loves competing, he loves working.”

Ukwu, a redshirt junior, is going through practice during JMU football fall camp and working with the first-team defense after missing each of the last two seasons due to injury. Ukwu suffered two separate knee injuries, one to his left knee and one to his right knee, that kept him off the field for the 2019 season and 2021 spring campaign.

“I just put my faith in God because you know everything happens for a reason and I am a firm believer, even though I had to go through it, I am through it,” said Ukwu. “So I am just thankful that I was able to make it through it. I am still alive today. I can still play football. So I just have to look at everything with happiness at my life at what I am able to do now.”

Ukwu has only played three games for the Dukes during his career but he’s expected to play a critical role for the Dukes this fall.

“He’s in a great frame of mind,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, when discussing Ukwu. “I am sure he’s still feeling his way a little bit but developing more confidence in both of those knees on a daily basis.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

