19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond

Police still searching for a suspect
Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old overnight Wednesday
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot in Richmond overnight Wednesday.

Officers found the teen in an alleyway off East 11th Street around 3 a.m.

So far police have not announced any suspect information in the shooting.

If you have any information about what happened, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

