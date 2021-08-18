20-Yard Dash: Mountain View

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Mountain View.

The 2021 fall season presents a unique opportunity for the newly-named Mountain View high school football program.

“When it’s all said and done, regardless of our individual opinions or anybody’s, you don’t get many opportunities like this,” said Mountain View head coach Kyle Kokkonen. “Which is kind of cool.”

Formerly Stonewall Jackson, the school has been renamed Mountain View and the football program will take the field with its new moniker for the first time this fall. The school colors and mascot (Generals) remains the same as before.

The football program is looking to continue building momentum after posting a 1-4 record during the spring season. The Generals went 2-8 overall in 2019 and ended a 41-game losing streak in the process.

“We’ve got some kids that were willing to fight last year,” said Kokkonen. “We had low numbers and all the other things to deal with so that’s probably the first thing that I would say about our team, I feel like I have a group that’s willing to fight. I’ve got a bunch of some skill guys coming back, which is really nice for us.”

Senior quarterback/safety Jacob Lemon added: “I think it’s a team, we got a lot of heart and we put in a lot of hard work this summer to get to where we are at.”

2021 Spring Record: 1-4 Overall (Missed Region 2B Playoffs)

Head Coach: Kyle Kokkonen

Player to Watch: Jacob Lemon (QB/S)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - at Luray*

9/10 - at Bath County

9/17 - at Parry McCluer

9/24 - at Central*

10/1 - vs. Clarke County*

10/8 - at Strasburg*

10/15 - vs. Page County*

10/22 - at Madison County*

10/29 - vs. Warren County

11/5 - vs. East Rockingham*

*denotes Bull Run District game

