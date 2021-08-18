Augusta Health prepares to host third dose vaccine drive

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday, August 18, all people will have access to a third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines beginning September 20.

Experts say you should get the third dose eight months after your second dose. For now, the only people with access to a booster are immunosuppressed individuals.

Augusta Health will host their first booster vaccine clinic Friday, August 20, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Augusta Health’s Fitness Center mass clinic site.

Isaac Izzillo, Director of COVID-19 Vaccinations and Education at Augusta Health, says third doses are crucial for medically vulnerable people.

“This is a great alternative to be able to have some protection and increased efficacy against this Delta variant,” Izzillo said.

He says the following list of people may qualify for the booster shot now:

Organ transplant patients on immunosuppressant medications

Bone marrow or stem cell transplant patients on immunosuppressant medications

Cancer patients receiving treatments that weaken the immune system

People with chronic inflammatory diseases, like Rheumatoid Arthritis or Crohn’s Disease

People with HIV or AIDS

People with an inherited autoimmune disorder

Izzillo adds that anyone getting a third dose must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. They also should’ve gotten the second dose at least 28 days ago.

He says if you don’t know if you qualify, talk to your doctor.

“If people don’t know and they don’t understand if they’re immunosuppressed or not, I encourage them to reach out to their primary care physician, have a conversation and determine eligibility,” Izzillo said.

Augusta Health isn’t requiring a doctor’s note to get a third dose, and they worry some people may try to get the third dose before they qualify.

“Someone with diabetes or heart disease and they’re 60 years old may feel that they’re immunocompromised, but this is just for the severely and moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time,” Izzillo said.

He said the strict guidelines are only there to protect the most vulnerable.

“We really want to make sure that we are setting aside time for these individuals to get a vaccine,” he said.

Still, Izzillo says it’s increasingly important for all individuals to get vaccinated. Although it is possible to still test positive for COVID-19, he says the vaccine reduces the likelihood of complications.

“We had 127 positive cases in our district last week, and I expect more, so they’re all important for these people to get their vaccine right now,” he said.

Izzillo says that as a nurse, his goal is to keep all people in the area safe, healthy and happy. He says he’s seen enough people and families suffer because of COVID-19.

“I wish they could really come in and feel comfortable with our healthcare professionals and receive the vaccine, and that would really eliminate the possibility of people having complications from this,” he said.

Izzillo says they expect this vaccine will cause the same reaction as the second COVID-19 vaccine.

To register for Friday’s vaccine clinic, visit Augusta Health’s vaccination portal.

Augusta Health says to bring your proof of vaccination to the appointment. If you’re not sure if you should get a booster shot right now, you can call Augusta Health at 540-332-5122.

