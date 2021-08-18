Bridgewater Welcomes New Police Chief

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater has found its new chief of police. The process started with 35 applicants, and Phillip Read was the top choice.

Read is currently a lieutenant for the Harrisonburg Police Department and has been with them for 12 years, but starting October 1 he will begin his new role as the Bridgewater Police Chief.

“My good friend told me about five years ago to come to Bridgewater and move here,” said Read. “It’s a great place to live. Since then I’ve been telling people to move here ever since. It’s a great place to raise a family, to work here, it’s going to be an honor.”

Read, an Augusta County native who is also a JMU graduate and an Army National Guard veteran, will shadow retiring Police Chief Simmons starting September 5.

