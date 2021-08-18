Advertisement

Bridgewater Welcomes New Police Chief

Bridgewater Finds New Police Chief
Bridgewater Finds New Police Chief(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater has found its new chief of police. The process started with 35 applicants, and Phillip Read was the top choice.

Read is currently a lieutenant for the Harrisonburg Police Department and has been with them for 12 years, but starting October 1 he will begin his new role as the Bridgewater Police Chief.

“My good friend told me about five years ago to come to Bridgewater and move here,” said Read. “It’s a great place to live. Since then I’ve been telling people to move here ever since. It’s a great place to raise a family, to work here, it’s going to be an honor.”

Read, an Augusta County native who is also a JMU graduate and an Army National Guard veteran, will shadow retiring Police Chief Simmons starting September 5.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Mary Tuck of Rockingham has won $2 million from the Virginia Lottery after playing one of their...
Rockingham woman goes grocery shopping, ends up winning $2 million
Meet the 2021 Dancing with the Stars cast!
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg - Click here to donate
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has begun using a new type of police shield. It’s...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office using new de-escalation shields

Latest News

Augusta Health will begin offering third dose vaccination drives on Friday. (WHSV)
Augusta Health prepares to host third dose vaccine drive
Paul Obaugh greets guests at Paul Obaugh Ford. (WHSV)
Loved ones remember Paul Obaugh
Augusta County leaders continue to seek broadband access for residents. (WHSV)
Augusta County residents continue to seek high-speed internet
The bald eagle received treatment and rehabilitation prior to its release.
Wildlife Center of Virginia to hold Bald Eagle release at Grand Caverns Park