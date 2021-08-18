Harrisonburg City Public Schools becomes living wage certified

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Back in March, Harrisonburg School Superintendent Michael Richards said it was “mission critical” to attract and retain exceptional staff. Richards said the way to do that is through wage increases.

And that mission was recognized Wednesday.

The Harrisonburg City Public Schools system was certified at the Silver Level in the Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Certification Program, which honors employers that pay living wages.

“Harrisonburg City Public School System is paying $12.50 an hour to their employees or more and the health insurance is also used in that calculation,” said Ramona Sanders, a member of the Steering Committee.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools became the 50th “Living Wage Certified Employer” in the program, and they hope to eventually get certified Gold Level.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.