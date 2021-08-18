Advertisement

McAuliffe calls on school districts to require vaccine for all employees

FILE: Staff meeting students for the first time during the 2020-2021 school year.
FILE: Staff meeting students for the first time during the 2020-2021 school year.(WHSV)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is calling on all Virginia’s school districts to require that teachers get vaccinated.

As the threat of the delta variant looms, it is becoming more common to see employers and institutions require vaccination.

McAuliffe says it is time for schools to take charge and mandate the shot to keep students safe in classrooms.

“I want our children all to be in school. I want every school open, but let’s do it the safest way possible and protect our children,” the candidate said.

His opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin, is against mandating it. However, he still encourages people to get vaccinated.

McAuliffe also encourages all medical centers and hospitals to mandate it, specifically calling on University of Virginia Health to jump on board.

“VCU has done it in Richmond and I would encourage the folks at UVA hospital up there to do it themselves,” he said. “This to me is very common sense. We have got to defeat this COVID crisis.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Meet the 2021 Dancing with the Stars cast!
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg - Click here to donate
Mary Tuck of Rockingham has won $2 million from the Virginia Lottery after playing one of their...
Rockingham woman goes grocery shopping, ends up winning $2 million
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has begun using a new type of police shield. It’s...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office using new de-escalation shields

Latest News

Dental community encourages a return to routine check-ups
Dental community encourages a return to routine check-ups
Part of the diverse collection of books at William Perry Elementary School.
William Perry Elementary School awarded grant for diverse books
The remnants of Fred dropped more than 6 inches of rain in western North Carolina.
Remnants of Fred delivers flash flooding, tornadoes
On Mount Clinton Pike near Muddy Creek Road, a 61 mph wind gust caused trees and part of a roof...
Heat wave ends with severe weather
State of JMU: Women's Sports Success (2021)
State of JMU: Women's Sports Success (2021)