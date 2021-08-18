MTC to host country star Craig Morgan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Planning a concert with a country music star is a drawn-out process in the best of times.

Planning that same concert through a pandemic is hard work.

On Thursday, September 2, Craig Morgan will perform at Massanutten Technical Center. The original date for the event had been set for May 30, 2020.

“With COVID and all that, we’ve literally scheduled it three different times. The target just kept moving and we finally hit it on September 2nd,” said Chris Dalton, MTC assistant director.

Massanutten Technical Center is fortunate to still be able to host the singer despite the hurdles along the way.

“He’s been great about it,” said Dalton. “He’s wanted to come out and even with the rescheduling, it starts him off on a four-date mini tour. He’ll be out four days in a row and starting off at MTC.”

Morgan is known for his signature hits “Almost Home,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” and “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.”

The concert will be outdoors with a stage set up at MTC.

“It’s a great venue. I mean, it’s literally in our parking lot. You can’t have a bad seat,” said Dalton. “You’re going to get real close to the stage. It’s going to be a great atmosphere and a great time.”

The general public can get tickets online at www.mtcva.com for $20. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.