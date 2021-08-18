Non-profit to continue to make Cinderella moments at Valley Mall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After their carriage turned back into a pumpkin last year when the Staunton Mall closed, the Cinderella Project of the Shenandoah Valley has found a new home to continue to serve magic moments to Valley high-school seniors.

Kathe Morrison, with the Cinderella Project, said for 17 years the organization has been able to fit high school students with prom attire who would not be able to afford a tux or dress.

Once the Staunton Mall closed the organization was forced to move all of its 3,000 plus clothing items to a local church but was unable to provide the Cinderella or Cinderfella moments for seniors.

“It’s something about the way they look in the mirror,” Rhonda Howdyshell, the treasurer for the non-profit, said. “They’re looking at themselves all of a sudden in a new light, that they never thought they could look like that and that’s the look of opportunity, equity, and hope.”

The challenge the organization faced was finding a large enough space to store its items but was affordable considering the organization runs on low operating funds.

But Howdyshell said thanks to grant funding the organization applied for during the pandemic and the Valley Mall in Harrisonburg they will soon be operating in a store that gives a more boutique experience.

At the end of August, the organization will be moving into the mall space across from the Finish Line store next to Elevation Sports. The space offers more room for the organization to store dance attire and even has seven changing rooms in the back with a three-sided mirror.

Morrison said after the rough year that happened last year due to the pandemic, this opportunity was a real Cinderella moment.

“We don’t have to do the curtain on the drawstring and it’s a dressing room with a mirror,” Morrison said. “This is a boutique set up so we can offer that experience.”

Morrison said the community can check out a preview of the space every Saturday in September when the organization has its Homecoming short dress sale. Dresses will be $10 and proceeds will go back to the organization for prom season.

The organization will then begin to run on its normal operating season in January of 2022.

The Cinderella Project is always looking for volunteers, if you would like to help or donate, click here.

