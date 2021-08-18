Remnants of Fred delivers flash flooding, tornadoes

(WHSV) - On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Fred weakened into a depression but that only factors in the wind speeds. The remnants of this storm dumped several inches of rain across western North Carolina.

The remnants of Fred caused serious flash flooding across western North Carolina Tuesday. Some spots received more than a foot of rain with the highest rainfall totals along the North Carolina Blue Ridge and near the Asheville area, picking up at least 6 inches.

Areas in northwestern North Carolina saw about 3-6 inches of rain. Many spots in eastern Kentucky and Tennessee received anywhere from 2-5 inches of rain. In Virginia, the highest totals of rain stayed along the I-81 corridor where most places saw less than 1.5 inches of rain with isolated areas seeing 2-3 inches. Most areas in West Virginia along with eastern Virginia and North Carolina saw below an inch.

Notable Rainfall Totals:

Highlands, NC - 17.96″

West Jefferson, NC - 16.08″

Cruso, NC - 9.43′'

Wilkesboro, NC - 9.40″

Boone, NC - 8.98″

Asheville, NC - 7.64″

Mount Airy, NC - 4.75″

Bedford, VA - 3.11″

Floyd, VA - 2.40″

Hillsville, VA - 2.33″

Madison, VA - 1.95″

Maysville, WV - 1.89″

Dale Enterprise, VA - 1.73″

Culpeper, VA - 1.25″

Raleigh, NC - 0.69″

Haywood County, which is west of Asheville, was unreachable for most of Tuesday. Roads were blocked due to downed trees and power lines. In Buncombe County, North Carolina several cars were submerged as drivers needed to be rescued. In the town of Canton, North Carolina, crews responded to around 50 rescues at any given time. Residents downstream along Pigeon River had to seek higher ground immediately.

Flooding was not the only thing going on Tuesday as there were 13 reports of tornadoes across the Carolinas and Georgia. In northeast Georgia, a tornado was confirmed near the town of Homer. There were several tornado reports in South Carolina to the west of Columbia and south of the Greenville-Spartanburg area. More tornado reports came from North Carolina, just east of the Blue Ridge Mountains northwest of the Statesville area.

EF-1 tornado occurred southwest of Stony Point, NC yesterday. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/kVEuyZuZof — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 18, 2021

Tuesday, there were 13 tornado reports across the Carolina's and Georgia (WHSV)

Our viewing area had the risk for potential tornadoes or damaging winds Wednesday morning but not all the ingredients were in place. Wind shear which helps create twisting motions in the atmosphere and unstable air were in place, causing the concern. However, there was too much dry air for any tornadic development.

While Fred was only a tropical depression passing through the area, that does not mean the storm would not be impactful. Sustained winds may have been lowered but there was plenty of rain to fall along with the tornadic element of tropical systems. Fred demonstrated a perfect example of why mountainous regions have to be alert despite the strength of the storm. In our area, inland flooding is the biggest threat with any tropical system.

