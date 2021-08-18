Advertisement

State of JMU: Women’s Lacrosse

Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison women’s lacrosse program.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison women’s lacrosse program.

Head Coach: Shelley Klaes (16th Season - 184-85 Overall)

2021 Season: 12-5 Overall (Won CAA Tournament, advanced to NCAA Tournament)

Won seven straight games before season-ending loss to No. 1 North Carolina in second round of NCAA Tournament

JMU has won four straight CAA championships and qualified for the NCAA Tournament six consecutive seasons

Jeff Bourne, JMU Director of Athletics, on JMU women’s lacrosse program:

“A third of the way through the (2021) season I was looking at it thinking it could be a tough year for us. I don’t know if we’ll be able to get it done. I am really glad they proved me wrong on that one...I am excited about where that program will go this year and what their chances are.”

