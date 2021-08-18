HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the success of James Madison women’s sports.

State of JMU: Women’s Sports Success

Successful JMU women’s sports programs during 2020-2021 academic year

JMU Softball: 41-4 Overall Record, CAA Champions, First-ever appearance in Women’s College World Series

JMU Women’s Lacrosse: 12-5 Overall Record, CAA Champions, Lost in second round of NCAA Tournament

JMU Women’s Golf: CAA Champions, Appeared in NCAA Tournament

JMU Women’s Tennis: 14-4 Overall Record, CAA Champions, Appeared in NCAA Tournament

JMU Swimming & Diving: Won fourth straight CAA Championship

JMU Field Hockey: 6-2 Overall Record, CAA regular-season champions

JMU Women’s Volleyball: 7-3 Overall Record, CAA South Division Champions

JMU Women’s Basketball: 14-10 Overall Record, Advanced to semifinals of CAA Tournament

JMU Track & Field: Skyla Davidson (Triple Jump) and Jordan Otto (High Jump) won CAA championships

Jeff Bourne, JMU Director of Athletics, on JMU women’s sports programs:

“Looking at the performance of our women’s sports programs. It’s just a tremendous attribute back to the coaches. If you go back and look at where core performance emulates, it starts with a strong coaching staff.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.