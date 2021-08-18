State of JMU: Women’s Sports Success
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the success of James Madison women’s sports.
JMU Softball: 41-4 Overall Record, CAA Champions, First-ever appearance in Women’s College World Series
JMU Women’s Lacrosse: 12-5 Overall Record, CAA Champions, Lost in second round of NCAA Tournament
JMU Women’s Golf: CAA Champions, Appeared in NCAA Tournament
JMU Women’s Tennis: 14-4 Overall Record, CAA Champions, Appeared in NCAA Tournament
JMU Swimming & Diving: Won fourth straight CAA Championship
JMU Field Hockey: 6-2 Overall Record, CAA regular-season champions
JMU Women’s Volleyball: 7-3 Overall Record, CAA South Division Champions
JMU Women’s Basketball: 14-10 Overall Record, Advanced to semifinals of CAA Tournament
JMU Track & Field: Skyla Davidson (Triple Jump) and Jordan Otto (High Jump) won CAA championships
Jeff Bourne, JMU Director of Athletics, on JMU women’s sports programs:
“Looking at the performance of our women’s sports programs. It’s just a tremendous attribute back to the coaches. If you go back and look at where core performance emulates, it starts with a strong coaching staff.”
