Strasburg Town Council member concerned for family member’s safety in Afghanistan

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As thousands of Americans continue to try and evacuate Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country this week, one Strasburg Town Council member is concerned for the safety of a family member still there.

“She is trying to get out and very unfortunately it is almost impossible to get to the airport because the Taliban controls the roads,” John Massoud said.

Massoud says his cousin is an American citizen who lives near Kabul and has been working in the country for years with an organization for the advancement of women’s rights in Afghanistan.

His cousin had just come back to the U.S. about a month ago for her brother’s funeral who died from a COVID-related situation. He says his family has had contact with her this week but is still concerned about how she will get out since she cannot physically make it to the airport.

“I mean everybody’s concerned about my cousin,” Massoud said. “I’m weird about saying what her name is because I don’t want the Taliban to try to figure out who she might be and get to her because again they’re not going to take kindly.”

Massoud says his father is from Afghanistan but left the country before Massoud was born in Virginia. Massoud says his 86-year-old father left for the states because he no longer wanted to follow leadership in the country.

He says he and his father feel the situation has been a messy one for years. Massoud says he does not blame President Biden for withdrawing from the country, but he does blame him for not taking care of each U.S. citizen before leaving.

