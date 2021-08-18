Advertisement

Stuarts Draft’s opener pushed back one day due to COVID-19 issues

Stuarts Draft's season opener has been pushed back one day.
Stuarts Draft's season opener has been pushed back one day.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Stuarts Draft football team’s season opener has been pushed back one day.

The Cougars are now scheduled to host William Monroe on Saturday, August 28 at 3 p.m., according to activities director Steve Hartley. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, August 27 at 7 p.m.

The change comes after Stuarts Draft paused football practice this week due to COVID-19 issues within the program. Hartley and Stuarts Draft principal Nick Nycum tell WHSV that the Cougars plan to resume practice early next week. Stuarts Draft has finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up in each of the last two seasons and the Cougars are again expected to be one of the top teams in the Shenandoah District this fall.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier
Volleyball coach charged with sexual assault of teen player
Mary Tuck of Rockingham has won $2 million from the Virginia Lottery after playing one of their...
Rockingham woman goes grocery shopping, ends up winning $2 million
Meet the 2021 Dancing with the Stars cast!
Meet the Teams: Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has begun using a new type of police shield. It’s...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office using new de-escalation shields

Latest News

Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Mountain View.
20-Yard Dash: Mountain View
Page County has been picked to win the Bull Run District this fall.
WHSV Preseason Poll: Page County picked to win Bull Run District
20-Yard Dash: Page County (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Page County (2021)
Black having strong fall camp for Dukes
Black having strong fall camp for Dukes