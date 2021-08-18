Stuarts Draft’s opener pushed back one day due to COVID-19 issues

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Stuarts Draft football team’s season opener has been pushed back one day.

The Cougars are now scheduled to host William Monroe on Saturday, August 28 at 3 p.m., according to activities director Steve Hartley. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, August 27 at 7 p.m.

The change comes after Stuarts Draft paused football practice this week due to COVID-19 issues within the program. Hartley and Stuarts Draft principal Nick Nycum tell WHSV that the Cougars plan to resume practice early next week. Stuarts Draft has finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up in each of the last two seasons and the Cougars are again expected to be one of the top teams in the Shenandoah District this fall.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.