Warm & humid with a few rain chances

**While the rain is much needed across the area, this week there will be a localized flooding threat. There is a lot of moisture in the air and any shower or storm would be capable of torrential rain. While not widespread, there is going to be a localized flooding threat although the rain is absolutely needed across the area.**

WEDNESDAY: A line of heavy showers and storms is moving through the region this morning, although much of the activity is contained to our West Virginia locations. Thunderstorms weakened substantially early this morning, which limited our severe threat and also broke up much of the activity as it moved northeastward. For the rest of the morning, warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s, rather breezy with cloud cover. We’ll see spotty showers behind the main line of showers & storms, but they’ll be quick-hitting and brief.

Clearing out and drying out for the late afternoon. Not ruling out a residual isolated shower this late in the day, but most will stay dry beyond the morning activity. The exception will be the Allegheny mountains where some showers will continue through the rest of the afternoon. Elsewhere even some breaks in the clouds. Still breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Partial clearing into the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant and a nice evening ahead. More clearing overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Sunshine early, and heating up fast. A very warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Still feeling quite humid. Clouds increase for the afternoon. There will be a few spotty showers and storms by the late afternoon, not fully widespread and not everyone will see rain.

A few showers and storms continue into the evening hours but not widespread. Locally heavy rain at times. Mostly cloudy for the night. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s with a few showers in the morning. More clouds than sun for the day but still warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Then an isolated storm in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. A nice summer day with a mix of sun and clouds and very warm temperatures yet still feeling a bit humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated storm later in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mild and humid in the morning with temperatures in the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon today with temperatures quite warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with an isolated shower or two. Most staying dry. Overnight, staying partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Another muggy morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s early. Partly cloudy for the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again. Overnight, we’ll see the skies clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine for the day today. We’ll start with temperatures quickly rising in the 70s. For the afternoon, mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

