WHSV Preseason Poll: Page County picked to win Bull Run District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County has been picked to win the Bull Run District this fall.

The Panthers received six first-place votes in the Bull Run District Football Preseason Poll, which was conducted by WHSV. East Rockingham earned two first-place votes while Clarke County and Strasburg each received one first-place vote.

The WHSV Bull Run District Football Preseason Poll was voted on by the district’s head coaches and four local media members: TJ Eck (WHSV), Cody Elliott (Daily News-Record), Brad Fauber (North Virginia Daily), and Tommy Keeler (Northern Virginia Daily).

WHSV Bull Run District Football Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Page County (6) - 92 points

2. Clarke County (1) - 82 points

3. Luray - 79 points

4. East Rockingham (2) - 68 points

5. Central - 67 points

6. Strasburg (1) - 61 points

7. Mountain View - 39 points

8. Madison County - 32 points

