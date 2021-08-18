WHSV Preseason Poll: Page County picked to win Bull Run District
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County has been picked to win the Bull Run District this fall.
The Panthers received six first-place votes in the Bull Run District Football Preseason Poll, which was conducted by WHSV. East Rockingham earned two first-place votes while Clarke County and Strasburg each received one first-place vote.
The WHSV Bull Run District Football Preseason Poll was voted on by the district’s head coaches and four local media members: TJ Eck (WHSV), Cody Elliott (Daily News-Record), Brad Fauber (North Virginia Daily), and Tommy Keeler (Northern Virginia Daily).
WHSV Bull Run District Football Preseason Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Page County (6) - 92 points
2. Clarke County (1) - 82 points
3. Luray - 79 points
4. East Rockingham (2) - 68 points
5. Central - 67 points
6. Strasburg (1) - 61 points
7. Mountain View - 39 points
8. Madison County - 32 points
