Blue Ridge Area Food Bank prepares for high demand in coming months

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank just finished a fundraiser that they say brought in enough food to serve the growing need.

BRAFB says about one in 12 adults and children in the area are food insecure.

The fundraiser was to celebrate their 40th anniversary, and they hoped to bring in 400,000 meals. They say this was their first 25 county effort, and, in the end, they brought in enough food and money to compile 637,000 meals.

CEO Michael McKee says the pandemic has affected food insecurity in the area. Pre-pandemic, McKee said they served about 103,000 people per month. A year ago, that spiked at 141,000 people being served in a month.

Now, he says they serve about 118,000 people per month.

“We’re seeing families who are low-wage earners still really struggling, and that’s a big, big part of the population we’re serving,” McKee said. “But we’re seeing fewer people than at the peak because of the federal response, and that fades out largely next month.”

McKee says the drive was especially important because they’re getting ready to serve more people in the coming months. Between government aid ending and the weather cooling down, more people will need help.

“While the economy is improving for most of us, the lowest quintile, the lowest fifth of wage earners, they’re really struggling,” McKee said.

He says they’re very happy with how the drive went, and says it was a great, positive reminder.

“With so much disunity in the world around us, to see so many people coming together in unity to help their neighbors is so encouraging, and it’s really uplifting to all of us on staff and our volunteers at the food bank,” said McKee.

For more on the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, visit their website.

