Central Shenandoah Health District sees rise in COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Like much of the nation, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant, but also a rise in vaccinations.

Jordi Shelton, a communications specialist with the health district, said the CSHD has reached another vaccine milestone; 60.4% of eligible adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of this week, CSHD reports 51.9% of the population has gotten one dose of the vaccine, and the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated is 47.4%.

The percentage of eligible adults that are fully vaccinated is 55.5%.

“Folks are coming out. They’re getting vaccinated. It is a slow but steady increase, but it is still an increase,” Shelton said.

Shelton said a lot of the district is in an area of high community transmission right now so getting vaccinated and mitigation strategies are important. She said the Delta variant is also spreading in the community.

In the northwest region, which includes the CAHD, Shelton said 19% of COVID cases are the Delta variant, an 8% increase from the last week.

Shelton said the district has begun administering third doses of the vaccines, but said it’s important to note that these doses are only for a select few right now.

“It’s not like a general public, anyone can come in and get a third dose. It is just right now for those folks who are immunocompromised,” Shelton said.

She said the health district recommends you speak with your primary care provider to see if you should get a third dose right now. She added they are only for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

If you’re thinking of heading to the Rockingham County fair this weekend, CSHD will have all three vaccines available at the Emergency Services Building. You can stop by and ask questions or get your shot.

