Community raising money for firefighter injured while saving family from burning home

Bryan Bradley is a Richmond firefighter recovering from burns to his hands.
Bryan Bradley is a Richmond firefighter recovering from burns to his hands.(Ryan Burke GoFundMe)
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The community is rallying around a Richmond firefighter recovering from burns after a Sunday house fire.

“On August 15th Bryan responded to a house fire with multiple reports of people being trapped. Bryan, doing what he was trained to do, immediately entered the burning home and started a search,” explained the GoFundMe organizer Ryan Burke. “While searching, Bryan received severe burns to both his hands. Bryan was wearing all of his equipment and despite doing all of the right things, the heat was too much for his equipment.”

Bryan Bradley was injured after responding to an ultimately deadly house fire on Banton Street Sunday.

A mother and her two young children were killed in the house fire early Sunday morning. Officials say six people were inside the home when the fire started.

Mother, two young children killed in Richmond house fire

A 22-year-old mother, Jasmine Allen, had reportedly jumped from a second-story window and was found on the ground outside the home. Firefighters pulled two children, 4-year-old Kadene Allen and 9-month-old Jadae Copeland, from the second story of the home and performed CPR in an attempt to revive them.

Officials say the mother and her two children died at the hospital.

Richmond family remembers young mother, children killed in weekend house fire

Bradley is currently in the Burn Unit at VCU Medical Center. He is expected to be there for the next week. In less than 24 hours, close to $6,000 was raised for Bradley’s recovery.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

