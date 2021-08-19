Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients await booster dose guidance

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are waiting for the all-clear to get boosters. (WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As federal, state and local officials begin discussions about additional COVID-19 guidelines, people who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are left waiting for answers.

Currently, only mRNA vaccines are approved for booster shots and third doses, so people who got the single-shot vaccine can’t proceed with a booster yet. People who got Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be able to get a booster eight months after their second dose.

Immunocompromised people are advised to get a third vaccine now.

“For individuals who received Johnson and Johnson, it is a sit and wait right now, unfortunately,” said Isaac Izzillo, Augusta Health Director of COVID-19 Vaccinations and Education.

“Right now there’s still not a enough data to make a clear recommendation on a booster,” said Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccine coordinator.

Avula says the White House hopes to have enough research by mid-September to release guidance.

Izzillo says that the FDA and CDC will issue guidance soon regarding boosters for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients. He added people who got the single-dose vaccine can’t get a Pfizer or Moderna booster.

“We cannot give any type of booster vaccine if they received the Johnson and Johnson as their dose. We can’t give them an mRNA vaccine or a booster Johnson and Johnson dose,” he said.

Augusta Health’s first third dose vaccine clinic is Friday, August 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the fitness center.

