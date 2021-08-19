Maintaining a healthy diet to help strengthen your immune system

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As kids return to school and as COVID cases continue to rise, experts say maintaining a healthy diet is especially important right now.

Eating a colorful plate with fruits and vegetables can help you include critical nutrients, like antioxidants, probiotics and prebiotics.

“The anti-inflammatory properties of the EPA and DHA that are found in fish, those will actually help. They’ve been shown to reduce the immune inflammation and the immune response. The probiotics and the prebiotics can also help keep the immune system calm and at bay and be less reactive. The antioxidants themselves actually prevent the pre-radicals from doing damage and help our cells stay healthy,” Sandy Biller, Clinical Dietitian with Sentara RMH said.

Biller explained that having half of your plate filled with fruits and vegetables, a small portion of meat or meat alternative, and potentially a starch can help you get all the nutrients you need.

When it comes to packing lunches for kids, Biller recommends having your child be part of the meal prepping process, so that you’re including food they get excited about.

“Fruits and berries are easy. They’re quick and easy, they taste good, and there are also lots of fortified products, like cereals and enriched bread, whole wheat bread that will help them get their nutrients in,” Biller said. “Packing lunches, I always say, make it as easy as possible, as fun as possible.”

Biller added that buying school lunches are a good option as well because they are nutritionally complete.

“You can also plan the meals at home around what your child is eating, so if you know maybe today is hotdog day, maybe tonight we’ll have something with a lot of greens or some fruits and vegetables,” Biller said.

As a dietitian, Biller typically advocates for getting all our nutrients from food. But when that is not possible, she says multi-vitamins can be a good solution to making sure you’re getting everything your body needs.

While maintaining a healthy diet is important to a strong immune system, it’s also important to make sure you’re doing other things to maintain good overall health.

“Getting enough fiber, getting enough fluids, making sure we are getting some forms of exercise, that’s always great. Of course, washing your hands religiously and teaching kids how you need to thoroughly wash your hands. All those things with the general PPE recommendations,” Biller said.

