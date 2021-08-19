Advertisement

New Harrisonburg High School to be completed December 2023

By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council and the school district confirmed Thursday at their liaison meeting that the new Harrisonburg High School is expected to be completed in December of 2023, despite recent reports that the date was in the spring of 2023.

“We’re moving along, and everybody is working towards that goal, and you can really see that difference,” said Chief Operating Officer Craig Mackail. “Next time you drive down 81 take a look and you can see that hill has gone down so we’re getting level where that pad is.”

With the lack of rain over recent weeks, Mackail said that they have been able to work without missing any days due to weather.

