Advertisement

Sentara named statewide sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s

(KOLN)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara Healthcare was announced as the first statewide sponsor for 2021 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Experts say there are at least 150,000 people dealing with Alzheimer’s in the state of Virginia.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is about creating community so those who are affected by this disease do not feel alone,” Gino Colombara, executive director of the Southeastern Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said. “It is about letting them know in their local community, that can help them navigate the maze of this cruel disease.”

This fall the Alzheimer’s Association plans to hold a hybrid walk, with people participating in person at set locations or in their own neighborhoods.

“It is also about taking control, taking action, sharing your voice, so you can feel part of the movement to really put an end to the disease,” Colombara added.

Anyone interested in getting involved or participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can find more information by clicking here. There is also a 24/7 800-272-3900 hotline in support of those affected by the disease.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the 2021 Dancing with the Stars cast!
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg - Click here to donate
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has begun using a new type of police shield. It’s...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office using new de-escalation shields
Paul Obaugh greets guests at Paul Obaugh Ford. (WHSV)
Loved ones remember Paul Obaugh
FILE: Staff meeting students for the first time during the 2020-2021 school year.
Harrisonburg School Board votes to mandate vaccine for teachers and staff
As thousands of people attempt to flee Afghanistan with the Taliban in control, some people...
People in the Valley preparing to help Afghan refugees

Latest News

Henley Ty Huffman
Sheriff’s Office: Hanover teen last seen on Sunday
Taavi
Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of male orangutan
Central Shenandoah Health District sees rise in COVID-19 cases, vaccinations
Dental community encourages a return to routine check-ups