Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Hanover teen last seen on Sunday

Henley Ty Huffman
Henley Ty Huffman(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen on Aug. 15 at his residence.

Henley Ty Huffman, 15, is described as a white male, 5′7″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he is known to frequent the Short Pump and Goochland County areas.

Anyone with information on Henley’s whereabouts should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Meet the 2021 Dancing with the Stars cast!
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg - Click here to donate
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has begun using a new type of police shield. It’s...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office using new de-escalation shields
Paul Obaugh greets guests at Paul Obaugh Ford. (WHSV)
Loved ones remember Paul Obaugh
FILE: Staff meeting students for the first time during the 2020-2021 school year.
Harrisonburg School Board votes to mandate vaccine for teachers and staff
As thousands of people attempt to flee Afghanistan with the Taliban in control, some people...
People in the Valley preparing to help Afghan refugees

Latest News

Sentara named statewide sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Taavi
Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of male orangutan
Central Shenandoah Health District sees rise in COVID-19 cases, vaccinations
Dental community encourages a return to routine check-ups