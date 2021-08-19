Sheriff’s Office: Hanover teen last seen on Sunday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen on Aug. 15 at his residence.

Henley Ty Huffman, 15, is described as a white male, 5′7″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he is known to frequent the Short Pump and Goochland County areas.

Anyone with information on Henley’s whereabouts should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

