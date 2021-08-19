Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the 2021 Dancing with the Stars cast!
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg - Click here to donate
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has begun using a new type of police shield. It’s...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office using new de-escalation shields
Paul Obaugh greets guests at Paul Obaugh Ford. (WHSV)
Loved ones remember Paul Obaugh
FILE: Staff meeting students for the first time during the 2020-2021 school year.
Harrisonburg School Board votes to mandate vaccine for teachers and staff
The remnants of Fred dropped more than 6 inches of rain in western North Carolina.
Remnants of Fred delivers flash flooding, tornadoes

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Va. school board votes down transgender student policies
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
ER nurses see increase in assaults, health care CEO says
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police say man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb
Governor Northam announces grants to replace 83 diesel school buses with clean alternatives