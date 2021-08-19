Virginia Department of Health plans booster shot rollout

AUGUSTA HEALTH, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. health officials announced Wednesday, August 18 COVID-19 booster shots will be available to all people September 20.

They say fully vaccinated people who are not immunocompromised will be eligible for a booster dose eight months after the second mRNA vaccine. Immunocompromised individuals are eligible for a third dose now.

The Virginia Department of Health held a press conference Thursday, August 19 to discuss a booster shot rollout, which will ideally happen next month. Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccine coordinator, says the rollout date of Sept. 20 will only happen if the dose gets CDC and FDA approval on-schedule.

If that doesn’t happen, the rollout date may shift back.

Avula says the booster dose will help people who built a strong immune response to COVID-19 by boosting their immune system. He says it’s important because researchers have made three important discoveries.

“Over time, vaccine efficacy starts to decrease, vaccine efficacy is still very strong against hospitalization and that we are seeing decreased effectiveness against the Delta variant,” Avula said.

He says the department has broken down when Virginians got initial doses of COVID-19 and says the highest eligibility week will be in late December. Over 300,000 people will be able to get their third dose, but he says the state is prepared.

“The federal government has very much reassured us that supply is not an issue. There’s enough vaccine for a third dose for every American,” he said.

He says it’s important to note the vaccine doesn’t immediately lose effectiveness after eight months.

“Your protection against vaccination doesn’t drop off overnight. It’s a slowly-waning decrease in effectiveness,” he said.

He also notes it’s not important to get the booster dose on the eight-month mark. He says the rollout of this vaccine will be very different than initial doses, when many providers dealt with supply issues.

“The sense of urgency or emergency is very different than what we experienced when people had no protection against this virus,” he said.

Avula says there’s a difference between “third dose” and “booster shot” terminology. A third dose is part of the primary care for immunocompromised people. In order to get full protection against COVID-19, immunocompromised individuals will need to get three shots, while most people needed only two.

Booster shots are for everyone else, administered eight months after the second dose.

