Warm & humid with a few more waves of rain

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds for this afternoon. A very warm and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An upper level area of low pressure will start to swing in by the mid to late afternoon, and as it does so, we’ll be seeing a few waves of showers and thunderstorms starting in the mid to late afternoon hours today, lasting through most of the day on Friday. This will bring beneficial rainfall to many locations, especially those who didn’t see much from Wednesday’s showers however the rain won’t be completely widespread.

With these upper lows, the rain will not be fully widespread. These can also bring some downpours at times. Most of the heavy rain should be rather quick unless this develops into a line or cluster of slow-moving showers or storms. There can also be small hail at times. Rainfall from Thursday through Friday will vary greatly. We can see rainfall totals ranging from trace amounts to upwards of 2+ inches.

A few showers and storms continue into Thursday evening hours, very scattered. Locally heavy rain at times. Mostly cloudy for the night with a few showers overnight. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s with some scattered showers in the morning but not everyone will see rain. Generally motion today will be more north to south with the rain which is more of an unusual direction for our area. Cloudy for most of the day but still warm, rather pleasant. It will feel a bit muggy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. If we can get a bit of clearing late in the day, highs may hit 80. On and off showers with a storm for the afternoon, not fully widespread. Activity turns spotty to isolated by late afternoon and should start to diminish around sunset.

Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening with an isolated shower or storm early. Otherwise a nice night with temperatures in the 70s. Lows generally in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. A nice summer day with more clouds than sunshine again. Warm temperatures yet still feeling a bit humid. Highs in the mid 80s. As this upper low still is going to be close by, we’ll see a few spotty to scattered showers and storms for the day. General movement should once again be more north to south. Not everyone will see rain.

A nice evening with an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures in the 70s, a very pleasant night. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start in the morning with temperatures in the 70s. More clouds than sunshine for today as the upper level low will start to get absorbed but Henri. This will keep the cloud cover in the area but should be far enough away for us to stay dry. Warm and pleasant for the day, a bit humid at times. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.Overnight, staying partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Another muggy morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s early. Partly cloudy for the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again. Overnight, we’ll see the skies clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: We’ll start the day with temperatures quickly rising in the 70s. For the afternoon, partly cloudy and hot. Highs will range from the mid 80s for West Virginia locations, near 90 for the Shenandoah Valley. Overnight, mostly clear, mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The morning will start mild and humid as temperatures will quickly rise into the 80s before lunchtime. A mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon as temperatures rise to the mid to upper 80s once again.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.