What are pileus clouds?

(WHSV) - I think we’ve all looked up in the sky and wondered what is going on with the clouds?

Clouds can amaze us with their formations. If you see a cloud that looks like its wearing a hat, it is known as a pileus cloud.

Have you ever seen a cumulus cloud with a "hat" on top? The disk-shaped cloud is called a "Pileus" cloud! You can typically see Pileus clouds on top of cumulus clouds. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/SZ9ZcV3PNW — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 1, 2020

A pileus cloud forms when a cloud grows upward at a fast rate and forms in a stable layer above the cumulus cloud creating a hat or umbrella. Pileus clouds often foreshadow a very strong or even severe storm as the updraft in the cloud is very strong in this situation. This cloud can form at a height of up to 50,000 feet!

Pileus clouds can show iridescent colors because the cloud is formed with ice crystals. If there’s a really strong updraft, you may be able to see this really cool cloud.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.