What are pileus clouds?
(WHSV) - I think we’ve all looked up in the sky and wondered what is going on with the clouds?
Clouds can amaze us with their formations. If you see a cloud that looks like its wearing a hat, it is known as a pileus cloud.
A pileus cloud forms when a cloud grows upward at a fast rate and forms in a stable layer above the cumulus cloud creating a hat or umbrella. Pileus clouds often foreshadow a very strong or even severe storm as the updraft in the cloud is very strong in this situation. This cloud can form at a height of up to 50,000 feet!
Pileus clouds can show iridescent colors because the cloud is formed with ice crystals. If there’s a really strong updraft, you may be able to see this really cool cloud.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.