William Perry Elementary School awarded grant for diverse books

Part of the diverse collection of books at William Perry Elementary School.
By Tara Todd
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - For years Megan Carroll, the media specialist at William Perry Elementary School in Waynesboro, has worked to get books that reflect their student body. Now, thanks to a $1,500 grant, she can provide even more.

Carroll says books do more than educate.

“It really helped them to feel like they weren’t alone and people understood what they were going through.”

“They’ll say ‘oh look, that person’s just like me,’” Carroll said. “Or, they’ll tell me about something that they went through because they read it in a book, and they said ‘oh, this happened to me too.’”

Carroll received a $1,500 Valley Alliance for Education Creative Classroom Grant to work with. “I got as close to that as possible. So, I think I’m at like $1,490 something,” she said.

The money will pay for 100 new diverse books to add to their library, books that reflect racial and cultural diversity, and more.

“We’re talking about kids that are on the spectrum or kids that have physical disabilities,” she stated. “Everything from diabetes to body image issues to non-traditional families.”

If it’s something a William Perry student is going to encounter, Carroll wants it on the shelves.

“It’s a great place for kids to see themselves reflected in a story, so they don’t feel alone, or for them to get to be empathetic and learn that other people are going through things too,” she said.

