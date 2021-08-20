20-Yard Dash: Strasburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Strasburg.

The Rams are coming off a successful spring campaign earlier this year that resulted in a 6-2 record overall and a 5-1 record in district play. The Rams also captured the first outright district title for Strasburg since 2002.

However, the team looks different this fall. The Rams graduated sixteen seniors, and six of them were named First or Second Team All-Region 2B in the spring. The underclassmen this fall have big shoes to fill.

Head coach Mark Roller is confident that his young players are ready to step up this fall and compete as a team.

“We have a group of kids who are going to work together and build off one another. We have a lot of sophomores... I know they watched us play so hopefully that carries over,” Roller said.

Senior RB Tanner Jenkins echoed the importance of supportive team culture heading into the fall season.

“We have a team that works together... we have fun, play hard, and help someone up when they don’t get something right.”

2021 Spring Record: 6-2 Overall (5-1 in district play)

Head Coach: Mark Roller

Player to Watch: Tanner Jenkins (RB)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - at Skyline

9/3 - vs. Broadway

9/10 - at Warren County

9/24 - vs. Clarke County*

10/1 - at East Rockingham*

10/8 - vs. Jackson*

10/15 - at Madison County*

10/22 - vs. Luray*

10/29 - at Page County*

11/5 - vs. Central*

*denotes Bull Run District game

