Block Party in the ‘Burg street closures and parking

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and James Madison University Orientation have announced the 2021 “Block Party in the ‘Burg” will happen Saturday, August 28 from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. in downtown Harrisonburg.

While this event will temporarily impact traffic and parking, downtown will be accessible to vehicular traffic. Businesses will be open during their regular business hours and are welcoming customers.

Students will walk north from campus along S. Main Street starting at 2:15pm. While there will be higher pedestrian activity downtown, HDR says parking will be ample and available.

Shoppers and diners are encouraged to access parking decks and the municipal parking lots via S. Liberty St. and Mason St. For more information about the day’s events, click here.

Official street closures for Block Party activities will be as follows:

11:00 AM – 5:30 PM

• Parking around Court Square will be prohibited. All parking decks and the municipal lot by Turner Pavilion will remain open.

• Parking in the SBC/Jimmy Madison’s parking lot will be prohibited.

12:00 PM – 5:30 PM

• The south, west, and north sections of Court Square will be closed for event set-up and activities.

• Parking in the City Hall parking lot is prohibited. All parking decks and the municipal lot by Turner Pavilion will remain open.

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM

• Both lanes of Main Street from Martin Luther King Way to Rock Street will be closed.

• Court Square will be closed.

• All parking decks and the municipal lot by Turner Pavilion will remain open.

Reopening Streets

• Main Street will reopen around 5:30 PM, depending on crowd levels, at the discretion of HPD and Public Works.

Parking

• The Municipal Parking Lot by Turner Pavilion will be open. It will be easily accessible from S. Liberty Street. No event-related activities will be held at the Pavilion.

• The Water Street and Elizabeth Street parking decks will be open and accessible from S. Liberty Street and Mason Street respectively. Upper and lower levels of both parking decks will be open to the public.

• All 4-hour parking downtown is always free. Spaces reserved for permit holders become free public parking after 5:00pm, and on weekends and holidays. Free parking is located throughout downtown and labeled with signs. HDR asks that everyone check road closures that will prohibit street parking at those locations.

