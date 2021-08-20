High school athletic directors break down COVID-19 protocols

Augusta County, Va. (WHSV) - With high school football kicking off next week, area athletic directors are preparing to navigate COVID-19 during a full sports season.

Athletic directors say they’ll be ready to schedule games on the fly, if games are canceled due to an opponent’s COVID outbreak.

“There’s a lot of emails going back and forth with ADs saying ‘Hey I lost a game here is anybody available?’ so we’ll do the best we can to get our kids a full season this year,” said Tim Leach, athletic director at Spotswood High School.

“There’s gonna be a few bumps in the road along the way, but I can promise you it’s only for the safety of each and every child,” said Steve Hartley, athletic director at Stuarts Draft High School.

Stuarts Draft’s football program has been on pause since Monday after several players tested positive tested for COVID-19, with others going through contact tracing.

“When you have COVID and also when you are a part of contact tracing you are going to be out of commission, school and practice for at minimum seven days,” said Hartley.

Stuarts Draft scrimmaged Spotswood prior to the outbreak and the Trailblazers have had several players out due to contact tracing, but have had no positive tests so far.

“If they’re vaccinated with no symptoms they don’t have to quarantine and they can continue on,” said Leach. “If they’re unvaccinated then they can test and come back after they get a negative test, they could test after the fifth day and then they would be able to come back on the seventh day.”

While contact tracing and quarantine guidelines are similar to last year, there are changes to mask requirements for athletes.

“Our indoor athletes will have to wear a mask when not actively participating in the game, then they can take it off when they’re in the game, outdoor we are not requiring masks for our athletes,” said Leach.

Stuarts Draft has pushed their opening game back a day to Saturday, August 28 at 3 p.m.

