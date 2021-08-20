Hopewell Schools closed Friday due to ‘critical staffing shortages’

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all the schools.

Both in-person and virtual instruction is canceled for Aug. 20.

It will still be a workday for staff, who should report at the regular time.

The school district has established COVID-19 testing for all staff on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hopewell High School.

“We are evaluating all aspects of our plans and procedures as we are in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health,” the division posted on Facebook.

Any family wanting a student meal Friday should call the school office by 10 a.m. It will be available for pick-up between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Our goal continues to be to provide in-person instruction in a way that we maximize health and safety,” the post said.

