Local high school football teams dealing with COVID-19 impacts

A few local high school football teams are dealing with the impacts of COVID-19.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A few local high school football teams are dealing with the impacts of COVID-19.

Staunton High School principal Nate Collins tells WHSV the school’s varsity football team has paused practice this week due to positive COVID-19 tests. Staunton’s season opener against Wilson Memorial, scheduled for August 27, has been postponed. Collins says Staunton and WMHS are working to find a date to reschedule the game. Staunton is still scheduled to host Covington on Friday, September 3.

Stuarts Draft’s season opener against William Monroe has been pushed back one day due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Cougars’ program. Stuarts Draft activities director Steve Hartley tells WHSV that Stuarts Draft paused practice this week but plans to return to the field early next week. Stuarts Draft is scheduled to host William Monroe on Saturday, August 28 at 3 p.m.

Spotswood activities director Tim Leach tells WHSV the Trailblazers have had zero positive tests among the team after scrimmaging Stuarts Draft last Friday.

East Rockingham activities director Eric Phillips tells WHSV the Eagles are currently monitoring a COVID-19 situation. East Rock canceled varsity and JV scrimmages against Fort Defiance earlier this week. The Eagles are still scheduled to open the 2021 fall season next Friday, August 27, at Spotswood.

